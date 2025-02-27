English
Trump pushes new tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China over fentanyl concerns

United States President keeps the pressure high with fresh trade barriers.

Donald Trump has reaffirmed his plan to impose 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada starting March 4, alongside an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports, arguing that fentanyl trafficking remains rampant (via Reuters).

The latest Chinese tariff will stack with an earlier 10% duty imposed in February, creating a 20% levy on imports from Beijing. Trump's administration sees no sufficient progress in curbing fentanyl flows, dismissing any speculation about a delayed deadline.

Meanwhile, Chinese officials have signaled frustration, hinting at possible countermeasures, while Canada and Mexico scramble to negotiate exemptions. Economic analysts warn of potential fallout, particularly if Beijing retaliates with heavier duties on American goods. For now, it remains to be seen how these tariffs will reshape global trade dynamics.

