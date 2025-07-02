Trump pushes Hamas to accept ceasefire proposal

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . On Tuesday, United States President Donald Trump has urged Hamas to accept what he called a final offer for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza, mediated through Egypt and Qatar.

Trump announced that Israel has accepted the terms to implement a 60-day ceasefire, "during which time we will work with all parties to end the War." He said representatives for Qatar and Egypt will deliver "this final proposal" to Hamas.

"I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better. IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" United States President Donald Trump said, while he prepares to meet Netanyahu in Washington.