President Trump meets king Abdullah: United States pushes Gaza takeover plan despite Jordan's resistance

During a White House meeting on Tuesday, Donald Trump reiterated his plan for the United States to seize control of Gaza and permanently relocate its residents, a move Jordan's King Abdullah strongly opposes.

Despite the backlash from Washington's Arab allies, Trump remains committed to this "real state" plan, arguing that such action would lead to economic revitalization and stability in the Middle East. The meeting took place against the backdrop of Trump's 90-day freeze on foreign aid, which has left Jordan in a precarious position, given its reliance on United States assistance.

Meanwhile, Hamas has halted hostage releases, accusing Israel of breaking the ceasefire, prompting Trump to threaten the cancellation of the truce if hostages are not freed by Saturday. The proposal has further complicated an already delicate regional situation, with Jordan fearing increased radicalization and instability.

According to a recent poll by Reuters, 74% of Americans oppose the United States taking control of Gaza, highlighting the domestic challenges Trump faces in pushing his plan forward. For now, it remains to be seen how Jordan and other Arab nations will counter Trump's controversial approach.