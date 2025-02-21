Trump pushes for United States gas to reshape Asia's energy landscape

HQ

During a recent confidential meeting with his Japanese counterpart, President Donald Trump quickly steered the conversation to an ambitious, long-standing proposal: unlocking Alaska's natural gas reserves and shipping it to U.S. allies in Asia.

Trump, with the help of his energy advisor Doug Burgum, framed the plan as a win-win for Japan—allowing the nation to reduce its reliance on energy imports from the Middle East while simultaneously tackling its trade deficit with the United States, according to sources close to the confidential discussions (via Reuters).

The proposal focuses on building an 800-mile pipeline to send LNG from Alaska, bypassing traditional Middle Eastern routes and addressing both energy security and trade imbalances. Japan, the world's second-largest LNG buyer, has shown cautious interest in the $44 billion project, though questions about its cost and practicality linger.

Trump views the project as a way to strengthen US ties with East Asia, while limiting the influence of China and Russia. But while the idea has its supporters, the logistical and financial challenges remain significant. For now, it remains to be seen whether the United States and Japan will fully commit to this ambitious plan.