World news

Trump pushes for Putin-Zelensky meeting

Trump is working to arrange direct talks between Putin and Zelensky.

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. United States President Donald Trump has announced that he is facilitating a meeting between Putin and Zelensky, following discussions with both leaders and European officials.

"I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelensky. After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself."

The proposed summit would be trilateral, involving Trump, Putin, and Zelensky. While the Kremlin has expressed readiness for talks, no official date has been set. European leaders have welcomed the initiative but emphasize the need for a ceasefire as a prerequisite.

Trump has indicated that the United States is prepared to support security guarantees for Ukraine as part of any potential agreement. However, challenges remain, including disagreements over territorial issues and the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine.

US President Trump, Russian President Putin and Ukrainian President Zelensky appear side by side on the phone screen. In the background are the Ukrainian and Russian flags. 06.06.2025 New York U.S // Shutterstock

