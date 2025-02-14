Trump proposes nuclear deal with Russia and China

HQ

Donald Trump has announced his intention to reignite nuclear arms control negotiations with Russia and China, expressing hopes that all three nations will eventually agree to cut their military budgets in half.

Speaking from the Oval Office, he criticised the enormous sums spent on nuclear weapons, arguing that the world already possesses more than enough destructive power. He suggested that such funds could be better allocated to more productive endeavours and predicted that China would reach nuclear parity with the United States and Russia within a few years.

Trump also reiterated his long-standing desire to reinstate Russia into the G7, asserting that its removal in 2014 was a mistake. While previous attempts to involve China in arms reduction talks failed, he signalled a fresh push for negotiations with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping once international conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine are stabilized.

Trump also revealed plans for a separate meeting with Putin focused on peace in Ukraine, marking a potential shift in relations between the two leaders. For now, it remains to be seen whether these ambitious proposals will materialise into real diplomatic breakthroughs.