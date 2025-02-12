Trump pushes for immediate Ukraine peace talks after Putin call

HQ

United States President Donald Trump announced in a post on Truth Social that negotiations to end the Ukraine war would commence "immediately" after a lengthy phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

This was the first direct conversation between the two leaders since Trump assumed office, and it comes just after Russia released an American prisoner. Trump, who has long promised a swift resolution to the conflict, stated that both sides had agreed to work closely, even discussing future visits between their nations.

The Kremlin confirmed that the call lasted nearly 90 minutes and included talks on global security, economic relations, and military dynamics. Trump also had a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while United States officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, were tasked with leading the diplomatic efforts.

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth downplayed the likelihood of Ukraine regaining its pre-2014 borders, signaling a potential shift in the United States stance on the war. For now, it remains to be seen where these talks will lead.