Trump pushes Department of Defense rebrand as Department of War

It's not unusual to hear Trump announce plans to rename something through an executive order. This time, he has directed that the Pentagon adopt "Department of War" as an official secondary title, reviving a label last used before the mid-20th century. The move, meant to project strength and signal readiness, authorizes Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and his department to use the name while exploring steps toward a permanent change. A full rebrand would need congressional approval, though Trump has expressed confidence that lawmakers will eventually support it. The order insists the title conveys greater resolve, despite concerns over cost and the difficulty of updating thousands of agencies and emblems. What do you think of this new name?