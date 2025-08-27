Trump proposes death penalty for murders in Washington D.C.

HQ

The latest news on the United States . United States President Donald Trump has announced that his administration will seek the death penalty for anyone committing murder in Washington, presenting it as a decisive move to tackle crime in the city.

"Anybody who murders something in the capital. Capital punishment. If somebody kills somebody in the capital, Washington D.C., we're going to be seeking the death penalty. I don't know if we're ready for it yet in this country, but we have no choice."

The plan comes after federal forces, including the National Guard and law enforcement agencies, took temporary control of the capital's security. Officials report that hundreds of arrests have already been made and numerous illegal weapons seized.

Critics argue that the crackdown disproportionately affects undocumented migrants, raising concerns over civil rights. Meanwhile, Trump insists the measure is necessary, describing it as a strong deterrent against escalating violence in the capital.