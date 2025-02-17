Trump reiterates proposal for Canada as 51st state

HQ

In a recent statement during a press briefing in the Oval Office, United States President Donald Trump described Canada as a "very serious contender" to become the 51st state of the United States.

Trump argued that the United States currently spends $200 billion annually in subsidies to Canada, a financial commitment that would be more justifiable if Canada were part of the union.

He claimed that if Canada joined the United States, the country would benefit from lower taxes and stronger security, as well as more substantial contributions to the country's defence spending.

Additionally, Trump criticised Canada's trade practices, calling them unfair, and emphasised that the United States no longer needs Canadian products, suggesting that America could handle 95% of what Canada provides.

Trump's comments come amid rising tensions between the two countries, particularly following his recent tariffs on Canadian imports, a move that has deepened trade disagreements. For now, it remains to be seen whether Canada will consider this new suggestion or take another path in their relationship with the United States.