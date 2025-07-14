Trump promises Patriot missiles for Ukraine

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . On Sunday, United States President Donald Trump announced plans to send Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine, saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin "talks nice but then he bombs everybody in the evening."

"We will send them Patriots, which they desperately need, because Putin really surprised a lot of people. He talks nice and then bombs everybody in the evening. But there's a little bit of a problem there. I don't like it," Trump told reporters.

Referring to the European Union covering the cost of the missiles, Trump added: "We basically are going to send them various pieces of very sophisticated military equipment. They are going to pay us 100% for that, and that's the way we want it."

Although he didn't specify the quantity, Trump emphasized that the European Union would fully reimburse the United States for the equipment. This comes as his tone toward Russian President Vladimir Putin grows increasingly critical amid stalled ceasefire talks.