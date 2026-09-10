Trump promises $5000 to every adult American if Republicans win midterms

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"Hello America, I'm gonna be the money president. Each and every one of you will get one billion dollars each, so you can all be rich."

It's a line from Season 2 of the comedy cartoon Smiling Friends, in which the bumbling President Jimble tries to desperately win some public approval. Absolutely nothing to do with current US president Donald Trump, who has offered adult Americans $5,000 each if Republicans win the upcoming midterm elections.

"If the Republicans win the House of Representatives and the United States Senate, both of them, I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000," Trump said at the Republican party's first-ever convention during a US presidential term (via BBC News).

"We don't want you going to Canada to spend the money. We don't want you going to China, to Germany. You got to spend the money in the United States of America," Trump added, giving no additional detail on how the spending would be monitored, or where the necessary $1.3 trillion to fund such a dividend would come from.

Democrats have critiqued the offer as an "empty promise." Vice president JD Vance has said that he doesn't see the offer as a controversial idea, and said that it would be possible to pay the dividend to American adults because "the president of the United States is actually standing up to both foreign companies but also foreign countries who've been taking advantage of America's workers."

Midterms are set to take place this November.