Trump prepares reciprocal tariffs, raising global trade war concerns

Donald Trump is set to announce a fresh wave of reciprocal tariffs, targeting any country that imposes duties on United States imports, escalating fears of a global trade war.

The European Union is bracing for impact, with leaders pledging retaliation if necessary, while The United Kingdom has indicated that it will not retaliate immediately. Meanwhile, Australia and Japan are seeking exemptions to avoid economic fallout.

Meanwhile, industries reliant on steel and aluminum scramble to assess rising costs, and inflation in the United States has surged, with January consumer prices marking their largest increase in 16 months.

As businesses warn of price hikes and supply chain disruptions, experts note that implementing these tariffs presents a daunting logistical challenge, requiring an intricate restructuring of trade policies.

At the moment, Trump's administration remains tight-lipped on specifics, though speculation suggests a broad approach with potential duties on cars, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals. For now, it remains to be seen how this will impact global trade.