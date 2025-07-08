Trump pledges more defensive support for Ukraine

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the United States will send additional defensive weapons to Ukraine, responding to intensified Russian offensives and recent criticisms over paused deliveries.

"We're going to send some more weapons. We have to. They have to be able to defend themselves," Donald Trump told reporters at the White House at the start of a dinner with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (learn more about their meeting here).

"They're getting hit very hard now," he added. "We're going to have to send more weapons, defensive weapons, primarily." In a statement, the United States Defence Department later confirmed the move, though without detailing which systems would be sent.