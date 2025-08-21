Trump plans to go on night patrol in Washington with police and military

HQ

The latest news on the United States . United States President Donald Trump has announced he intends to join law enforcement and military personnel on patrol in Washington, D.C., following his recent deployment of National Guard troops to the city.

"I'm going to be going out tonight, I think, with the police, and with the military, of course," Trump said in an interview with Newsmax reporter Todd Starnes on his radio show. Later on, a White House official said details of Trump's plans are forthcoming.

The move comes as United States President Donald Trump cites a surge in violent crime, despite city officials pointing to a steady decline in recent years. Federal and local authorities have ramped up security measures, while public reaction remains divided.

Key political figures have visited stationed troops, facing protests from gathered crowds. The president's direct involvement in city patrols marks an unusual step in federal engagement with local security. As always, stay tuned if you want to know more details.