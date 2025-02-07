Trump plans talks with Zelensky and Putin next week

HQ

In a statement on Friday, President Donald Trump announced plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky next week at the White House and to speak by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump expressed his strong desire for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine to come to an end, labeling the destruction as tragic and unnecessary. Reflecting on his past relations with Putin, Trump emphasized that the war would never have occurred under his presidency, asserting that the devastation in Ukraine—marked by shattered cities and lives lost—was a heartbreaking turn of events.

He also reiterated his stance on Ukraine's rare earth minerals, suggesting that the United States should receive resources in exchange for continued support. Trump has also threatened Moscow with tariffs and more sanctions, as well as pushing for a decrease in oil prices if the conflict persists. For now, it remains to be seen whether these talks will happen and where they will lead if they do.