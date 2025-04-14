Trump plans new tariffs on semiconductors and electronics

HQ

The latest news on the United States . In a recent statement on Sunday, President Donald Trump revealed that new tariffs on imported semiconductors and electronics, including smartphones and computers, will be announced over the next week.

This move follows a broader shift in the administration's approach to trade, with Trump hinting at flexibility for some companies. While some tech products may still be exempt, the tariff rates are set to target crucial sectors like semiconductors.

The announcement has already stirred reactions from both investors and political figures, who are expressing concerns over the economic impact. For now, it remains to be seen how these tariffs will shape the future of global trade and technology manufacturing.