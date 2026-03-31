Trump plans "massive" bunker beneath White House ballroom

HQ

Donald Trump has revealed plans for a "massive" underground military complex beneath a new ballroom at the White House, describing it as a secure, drone-resistant facility.

The project, part of a redesigned East Wing, will include what Trump called a bunker-like structure with "high-grade bulletproof glass" and protection against aerial threats. Construction is already underway and, according to the president, progressing ahead of schedule.

Initially budgeted at $200 million, the ballroom project has now doubled to $400 million, with Trump and private donors funding the development. The new venue is expected to host up to 1,000 guests, far more than the current East Room capacity.

Trump said the expansion addresses long-standing space limitations for official events and visiting dignitaries. However, the scale and design of the project have sparked criticism, with opponents arguing it could alter the historic character of the White House.

Despite the controversy, the administration expects the project to be completed before the end of Trump's term.