Trump pardons dozens of allies accused of trying to overturn the 2020 election

HQ

President Donald Trump has pardoned Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and dozens of other allies accused of trying to overturn the 2020 election, something largely symbolic, as presidential pardons do not affect state-level cases.

Trump said the action would end "a grave national injustice" and help "continue the process of national reconciliation," according to a proclamation shared on X by Ed Martin, who heads the department's weaponization group.

77 people granted federal pardons

The list includes Mark Meadows, Jeffrey Clark, Christina Bobb, John Eastman, Boris Epshteyn and Kenneth Chesebro, among others. The pardon does not apply to Trump himself.

Federal prosecutors had investigated efforts to submit alternative slates of electors in 2020 but never charged Trump's team. A separate federal case against Trump was dismissed last year after his 2024 victory, citing DOJ policy against prosecuting a sitting president.

State investigations in Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin and Nevada continue to follow their own legal paths, with some charges filed and others dismissed. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt defended the pardons, saying that challenging election results "is the cornerstone of democracy."