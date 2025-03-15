English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Trump launches strikes on Yemen's Houthis amid rising Red Sea tensions

"Hell will rain down upon you," Trump said.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The roar of fighter jets pierced the skies over Yemen on Saturday as United States forces launched a series of strikes against Houthi targets, marking the most extensive American military operation in the Middle East since Donald Trump took office.

The offensive came in response to repeated Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping, which the group claims are in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Trump issued a stark warning to both the Houthis and their primary backer, Iran, demanding an immediate halt to hostilities.

The strikes, carried out with aircraft from the USS Harry S. Truman, resulted in civilian casualties in Sanaa, according to Houthi officials. Meanwhile, Iran dismissed United States demands and continues its uranium enrichment, escalating regional tensions.

Trump launches strikes on Yemen's Houthis amid rising Red Sea tensions
Houthi strikes in the Red Sea in response to Israel's war in Gaza. Yemeni forces during training to confront the Houthis. Yemen, December 28, 2023 // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsUnited StatesIsraelPalestineYemenIran


Loading next content