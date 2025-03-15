Trump launches strikes on Yemen's Houthis amid rising Red Sea tensions

HQ

The roar of fighter jets pierced the skies over Yemen on Saturday as United States forces launched a series of strikes against Houthi targets, marking the most extensive American military operation in the Middle East since Donald Trump took office.

The offensive came in response to repeated Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping, which the group claims are in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Trump issued a stark warning to both the Houthis and their primary backer, Iran, demanding an immediate halt to hostilities.

The strikes, carried out with aircraft from the USS Harry S. Truman, resulted in civilian casualties in Sanaa, according to Houthi officials. Meanwhile, Iran dismissed United States demands and continues its uranium enrichment, escalating regional tensions.