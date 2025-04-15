Trump orders shipbuilding boost amid concerns over US naval readiness

HQ

The latest news on the United States . President Trump has signed a sweeping executive order to revive America's struggling shipbuilding industry, responding to a stark warning from Navy leaders who say the US fleet is ill-prepared for future conflicts.

You can read the executive order here. With the current number of battle force ships falling below 300 and production delays on critical programs like the Columbia-class submarines, the administration is urging a nationwide mobilization of labor, funding, and infrastructure.

The plan outlines ambitious targets, but defence officials caution that costs are rising, timelines are slipping, and industrial capacity is lagging behind urgent strategic demands. For now, it remains to be seen how quickly the US can turn the tide at sea.