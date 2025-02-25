Trump orders probe into copper tariffs to revive United States industry

HQ

President Donald Trump is intensifying his battle against global trade practices with a fresh investigation into copper imports, aiming to boost U.S. production of this crucial metal (via Reuters).

The investigation, launched under the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, focuses on copper's role in electric vehicles, military hardware, and consumer goods—areas vital to national security and technological advancement.

Trump's team claims China has exploited subsidies and economic influence to corner the copper market, much like it did with steel and aluminum. In response, the White House is considering new tariffs on countries like Chile, Canada, and Mexico, which are major copper suppliers to the United States.

While the exact tariff rate remains undecided, the goal is clear: to revive the U.S. copper industry and secure its future in critical sectors. The probe, expected to wrap up quickly, is another part of Trump's broader effort to rebuild American manufacturing and strengthen its trade position. For now, it remains to be seen how far-reaching these new tariffs will be.