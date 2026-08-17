Trump orders Pentagon to "substantially reduce" military exercises with South Korea

HQ

US president Donald Trump wants the Pentagon to "substantially reduce" its training exercises with long-time ally South Korea. He's cited the cost of the drills as being too expensive, and has criticised South Korea for not getting involved in the US' conflict with Iran.

Hours before exercises were scheduled to begin, Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social that he was unhappy with the drills. As per Reuters, he also spoke about his relationship with Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea.

"These exercises are not only costly... but send a signal that is totally inappropriate and hostile, to a Country that, as long as Donald J. Trump has been President, has been unthreatening and respectful," Trump wrote.

This hasn't stopped drills from taking place as scheduled this week, according to South Korea's Join Chiefs of Staff. Currently, the presidential house of South Korea hopes "that the friendly relationship between the U.S. and North Korean leaders will ​lead to meaningful dialogue between the two countries, opening discussions aimed at advancing peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula."