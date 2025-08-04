Trump orders nuclear submarines moved closer to Russia

HQ

It appears that Moscow and the White House are in a dangerous game of chicken, as following statements from Russian security council deputy chair Dmitry Medvedev, US president Donald Trump has moved two nuclear submarines into the "appropriate regions."

As per Sky News, Medvedev told the US president to remember Moscow had nuclear strike capabilities of last resort, which then prompted Trump to post on social media about these "highly provocative statements."

"Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that," Trump wrote.

"Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

"We had to do that. We just have to be careful," Trump said of the move outside the White House. This comes as tensions rise between Russia and the US over Ukraine, as Trump gave Moscow an ultimatum on coming to an agreement for peace with Ukraine, else he'll impose heavy sanctions on Russia.

It's currently unknown if Moscow will follow Trump's order, but peace talks are on the cards in Istanbul.