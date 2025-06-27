English
Trump open to bombing Iran again over nuclear concerns

The United States President signals readiness for further military action if Iran's uranium enrichment poses a threat.

The latest news on Israel and Iran. Trump has stated he would consider bombing Iran again if necessary. "Sure, without question, absolutely," Trump responded when questioned about the potential for renewed bombings of Iranian nuclear facilities if necessary.

During a press conference, he reaffirmed support for international inspections of previously targeted Iranian sites and downplayed Iran's nuclear ambitions following recent United States and Israeli raids. While Iran's parliament moves to block inspectors (you can learn more here), Trump claimed the bombed facilities were severely damaged.

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, USA- February 24, 2024: Donald Trump speaks at an event about his plan for defeating current President Joe Biden in November // Shutterstock

