Trump open to bombing Iran again over nuclear concerns

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . Trump has stated he would consider bombing Iran again if necessary. "Sure, without question, absolutely," Trump responded when questioned about the potential for renewed bombings of Iranian nuclear facilities if necessary.

You might be interested:



During a press conference, he reaffirmed support for international inspections of previously targeted Iranian sites and downplayed Iran's nuclear ambitions following recent United States and Israeli raids. While Iran's parliament moves to block inspectors (you can learn more here), Trump claimed the bombed facilities were severely damaged.