Trump on Venezuela: "We will run the country until we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition"

In the aftermath of one of the most direct intervention in Latin America since the 1989 invasion of Panama, President Donald Trump has said that the United States will temporarily take control of Venezuela following the capture of its longtime leader, Nicolás Maduro. Speaking to reporters from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump presented the decision as a necessary step to stabilize the country and manage what he described as a carefully controlled transition of power.

"We will run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition," Trump said, arguing that Washington could not risk Venezuela falling into the hands of another leader who might ignore the needs of its people. Standing alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the president offered few concrete details on how the United States would govern Venezuela while its institutions and military remain intact.

Trump also emphasized Venezuela's vast oil reserves, saying major United States energy companies would be brought in to rebuild the nation's crumbling oil infrastructure, an effort experts say could take years. His repeated references to oil quickly drew criticism, with opponents questioning whether economic interests are driving an operation the administration has framed as a law-enforcement mission targeting alleged drug trafficking networks tied to Maduro.

The announcement has sparked sharp reactions inside Venezuela and around the world. At home, Trump's remarks about not ruling out "boots on the ground" have fueled debate over whether the intervention could lead to a prolonged and risky United States presence in the region.