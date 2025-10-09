Trump on Spain: "Maybe you should throw them out of NATO"

HQ

Trump has criticized Spain's defence spending in the past. Now, he's done it again. During a joint appearance with Finland's president on Thursday, Trump suggested that Spain should be removed from NATO, arguing that it hasn't met the alliance's defence expectations. "I requested that they pay 5 percent, not 2 percent. And most people thought that was not going to happen, and it happened virtually unanimously. We had one laggard. It was Spain. Spain, you have to call them and find why are they a laggard. And they're doing well too, you know, I think, because of the things we've done. They're doing fine. They have no excuse not to do this, but that's all right. Maybe you should throw them out of NATO, frankly." What do you think about Trump's latest comments? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so in the video below or at the following link. Go!