Trump backtracks on calling Zelensky a dictator

After calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a "dictator without elections" just days ago, President Donald Trump appeared to walk back his remarks during a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, feigning surprise at his own words.

The shift comes as the United States pushes for a diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine war while continuing military aid and finalizes an economic agreement granting expanded access to Ukraine's critical minerals.

Trump, who has previously downplayed Zelensky's role in peace talks, now insists they will "work with him," though he continues to suggest that European nations have done less than the United States in aiding Kyiv.

With a potential ceasefire in play and Zelensky set to visit the White House, Trump also reaffirmed his belief that Ukraine will never join NATO, while expressing cautious optimism about Russian President Vladimir Putin's commitments.