Trump on Maduro: "He doesn't want to fuck around with the United States" The United States president escalates his rhetoric toward Venezuela.

United States President Donald Trump just sharpened his tone toward Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, claiming the leader "doesn't want to fuck around with the United States" as Washington increases its military presence in the Caribbean. His comments followed reports of a United States strike on a suspected drug vessel linked to Venezuela, an operation that killed several people. Trump also confirmed authorizing covert CIA missions in the country, fueling speculation about United States efforts to weaken Maduro's grip on power.