Trump on latest Hamas hostage release: "They look like Holocaust survivors"

HQ

United States President Donald Trump expressed his growing impatience with Hamas after three Israeli hostages were released in a visibly weakened state, comparing their condition to Holocaust survivors.

In a recent interview aboard Air Force One en route to the Super Bowl, Donald Trump emphasized that the captives had suffered extreme neglect, aging dramatically due to their mistreatment.

The president reiterated that the United States might not tolerate the situation much longer, especially as uncertainty looms over the continuation of the ceasefire and the fate of the remaining hostages.

Additionally, Trump reaffirmed his controversial stance on Gaza, stating his administration remained committed to purchasing and taking control of the enclave after Palestinian residents leave.

He suggested that reconstruction efforts could involve other Middle Eastern nations, but emphasized that ownership and oversight would remain under United States authority to prevent Hamas from returning. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will evolve.