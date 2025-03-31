Trump on Iran: "If they don't make a deal, there will be bombing"

HQ

The latest news on the United States and Iran . Donald Trump has escalated tensions with Iran, threatening bombings and renewed secondary tariffs if Tehran fails to reach a nuclear agreement with Washington.

Despite Iran's firm stance against direct talks, Trump signaled that negotiations—albeit indirect—are ongoing. His warning echoes past policies, recalling the aggressive sanctions regime he imposed in his first term.

With Iran expanding its uranium enrichment beyond agreed limits, Western concerns over its nuclear ambitions persist. For now, it remains to be seen whether pressure will push Tehran toward compromise or further defiance.