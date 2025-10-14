Trump on Hamas: "If they don't disarm, we will disarm them"

HQ

"If they don't disarm, we will disarm them. And it will happen quickly and perhaps violently." These were the latest words from United States President Donald Trump during a meeting at the White House with Argentine President Javier Milei. "I spoke to Hamas, and I said, you're going to disarm, right? Yes, sir, we're going to disarm. That's what they told me," Trump added. His remarks came after a ceasefire deal he helped broker led to the release of the remaining Israeli hostages and several Palestinian detainees. Despite this, Hamas has yet to formally commit to disarming. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so in the video below or at the following link. Go!