Trump on Gaza: "The war is over"

"The war is over, you understand that." These were the latest words from Trump, who declared the end of the Gaza conflict while flying to Israel. A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has held for several days, with the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners expected soon. Now, Trump is set to address Israel's parliament before joining world leaders at a peace summit in Egypt. Optimism is rising across the region, though many returning Gazans describe scenes of devastation and fatigue after years of fighting. Asked about prospects for the region, Trump added, "I think it's going to normalize." What do you think about his latest words? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!