Trump on entering Israel-Iran conflict: "I may or may not do it"

The latest news on Israel and Iran . As tensions escalate between Israel and Iran, the United States has begun withdrawing diplomatic families from Israel while President Trump considers whether to support Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Trump said he "may or may not" authorize a military response. Then, he told reporters: "I'm not looking to fight. But if it's a choice between fighting and them having a nuclear weapon, you have to do what you have to do." At another point, Trump said: "You may have to fight."

United States President Donald Trump reiterated he doesn't seek war but won't allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons. Meanwhile, Iran has warned of devastating consequences if the United States intervenes, as airstrikes, and drone launches continue across the region.