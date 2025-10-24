Trump on drug smugglers: "We're just gonna kill people. Ok? They're going to be, like, dead" The president says he will not seek a declaration of war for Venezuela strikes.

HQ United States President Donald Trump just said he does not intend to ask Congress for a formal declaration before moving against suspected drug smugglers abroad, adding the blunt line that he plans to kill those who bring drugs into the country. "I don't think we're gonna necessarily ask for a declaration of war, I think we're just gonna kill people that are bringing drugs into our country. Ok? We're gonna to kill them. They're going to be, like, dead," the president said. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so in the video below or ar the following link. Go!