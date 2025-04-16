Trump officials could face criminal charges over defiant deportations

HQ

The latest news on the United States . A US judge has stirred legal waters by stating that Trump administration officials might face criminal contempt prosecution after deporting Venezuelan migrants in clear defiance of a federal court order.

Judge James Boasberg, in a sharply worded ruling, noted a willful disregard of his decision from mid-March that temporarily blocked removals under the Alien Enemies Act. Despite his directive, two flights carrying alleged Venezuelan gang members continued to El Salvador.

The administration has been granted a chance to remedy the situation, perhaps by facilitating legal challenges for the deportees, though not necessarily requiring their return. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.