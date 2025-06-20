Trump offers Iran final window for nuclear deal

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . Donald Trump has offered Iran the opportunity to negotiate an agreement aimed at halting its nuclear program, indicating that he would postpone his final decision regarding military action for as long as two weeks.

You might be interested:



"Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

In a day of tense meetings at the White House, his team indicated that a decision may come within a fortnight. While United States forces remain on high alert and plans are reportedly ready, Donald Trump suggested there is still room for diplomacy.