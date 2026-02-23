Trump offers hospital ship to Greenland, but Greenland prime minister says "no thanks"

HQ

US President Donald Trump has offered sending an American hospital ship to Greenland, saying he was working with Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry to dispatch a medical vessel to the Arctic territory. The proposal, announced on Truth Social, comes, of course, amid ongoing tensions over Trump's repeated statements that he would like the United States to take control of Greenland.

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen responded with a firm but measured rejection, saying "no thanks" to the offer. In a post on Facebook, he noted that Greenland already operates a public healthcare system that provides free treatment to its citizens and described that model as a deliberate political choice.

Trump on Truth Social

While declining the hospital ship, Nielsen stressed that Greenland remains open to dialogue and cooperation with Washington. He also urged US leaders to engage through formal channels rather than making public proposals via social media.

The exchange comes as Greenland, Denmark and the United States have launched diplomatic talks to ease months of friction within NATO. Trump's hospital ship suggestion followed the evacuation of a crew member from a US submarine near Greenlandic waters, though it remains unclear whether the two events are connected...