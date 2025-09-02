Trump offers $5,000 to Gazans who leave the Strip

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . The Trump administration is reportedly exploring a bold plan to reshape Gaza after years of conflict, offering residents financial incentives to move elsewhere ($5,000 to leave "voluntarily"), according to The Washington Post.

The proposal envisions a series of futuristic, AI-driven cities rising from the rubble, complete with luxury resorts, parks, and high-tech facilities. Funding would come from private and international investments, with local security gradually handed over to trained police.

While supporters frame it as a chance for rapid development and job creation, critics warn it could inflame tensions with regional powers and displace millions from their homes. As talks continue, the plan remains under scrutiny for its humanitarian and political implications.