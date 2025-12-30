Trump "not worried" as China conducts live-fire drills near Taiwan

HQ

United States President Donald Trump said he is "not worried" by China's live-fire military exercises surrounding Taiwan, despite 27 missiles being fired into nearby waters and dozens of warplanes, ships, and coast guard vessels participating. Trump emphasized his strong relationship with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, noting that Xi had not informed him about the drills.

The exercises, named "Justice Mission 2025" by Beijing, included missile launches closer to Taiwan's main island than in previous drills, with some entering Taiwan's contiguous zone. Chinese officials described the operations as simulations of a port blockade, submarine and maritime attacks, and a test of sea-air coordination.

Taiwan condemned the drills, with President Lai Ching-te calling them irresponsible and asserting that the island would defend its sovereignty. Defence Minister Wellington Koo added that the exercises aimed to weaken Taiwan's military and create internal divisions. They can also be seen as a warning to Japan after Japanese officials expressed readiness to intervene if China attacked Taiwan.

The drills follow the recent United States approval of an $11 billion arms sale to Taiwan and mark the sixth major Chinese exercise targeting the island since 2022, reflecting Beijing's dual strategy of inducement and intimidation toward Taipei.