Trump-Musk clash threatens federal backing for Tesla-SpaceX

The latest news on the United States . United States President Donald Trump has renewed his attacks on Elon Musk, warning that the government may withdraw support for Tesla and SpaceX amid growing tensions.

On Tuesday, Trump suggested on Truth Social that Musk might receive more subsidies "than any human being in history, by far," adding: "No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE."

In response to United States President Donald Trump's threats, Musk said on his own social media platform X, "I am literally saying CUT IT ALL. Now." He later added that he could escalate the exchange with Trump but said, "I will refrain for now."