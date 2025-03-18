HQ

The sun sets over the Black Sea, casting long shadows over Crimea's rugged coastline, a region caught in a geopolitical tug-of-war for nearly a decade. Behind closed doors, the Trump administration is reportedly considering a seismic shift in United States policy.

The proposal: recognising Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, as Russian territory. According to sources familiar with the discussions, this move could form part of a broader peace deal aimed at ending the three-year war between Russia and Ukraine.

The proposal, still in its early stages, also includes the possibility of urging the United Nations to adopt a similar stance, though no formal decisions have been made. The potential recognition of Crimea as Russian territory marks a stark departure from the international consensus, which overwhelmingly views the peninsula as part of Ukraine.

Kyiv has repeatedly stated its desire to reclaim Crimea, though it acknowledges the impracticality of doing so by force. Meanwhile, Moscow remains steadfast, insisting the matter is irrevocably settled. For now, it remains to be seen whether this controversial proposal will gain traction or further complicate an already fragile diplomatic landscape.