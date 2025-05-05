Trump moves to reopen Alcatraz as high-security prison

Dansk
The latest news on the United States. United States President Trump has directed federal agencies to rebuild and reopen Alcatraz prison, aiming to use the island facility to detain the country's most dangerous criminals.
The plan, which calls for an expanded and modernized version of the historic site, signals a push to reinforce law and order measures. Opposition voices have questioned both the feasibility and intent behind reviving a prison closed for six decades.