Trump mourns loss of of Charlie Kirk "He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us."

HQ We just received news of Charlie Kirk's death a few hours ago. Now, Trump has expressed deep sorrow about his death. Kirk, a prominent voice in youth politics and a close ally of the Trump family, was fatally shot during a campus debate at Utah university. Just before his presidency, Trump himself survived two assassination attempts, highlighting the escalating risks faced by political leaders and activists. "He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us," Trump wrote on Truth Social. Of course, if you want to learn everything Trump said, you can do so through the following link. Go! Donald Trump and Charlie Kirk // Shutterstock