Trump Mobile T1 Phone is just an HTC U24 Pro with some gold paint

HQ

Trump Mobile is coming, and it seems that the $499 Trump Mobile T1 Phone is an identical clone of the 2024 HTC U24 Pro, as reported by Android Headlines.

The phone is manufactured in China, and the gold-painted phone shares the same internal architecture as HTC U24 Pro, but with a slightly larger - and slower-charging - 5,000 mAh battery being the only functional difference.

Trump Mobile was announced almost a year ago, and now the Trump Mobile T1 Phone has started shipping to those who pre-ordered it (and some members of the media as well). The phone is not marketed as "Made in the USA".

Trump Mobile initially claimed its goal was to make an American-made device. But as it turns out, a Chinese manufacturer designed and made it. The manufacturer sources the vast majority of the device's parts from China. And to reflect this, Trump Mobile has changed their website wording to state that it builds the phone with American values.

Trump's device has a gold exterior, an American flag graphic on the back, and a speaker grill with seven circular holes instead of six pill-shaped ones. Despite the lack of new hardware, the Trump Mobile T1 Phone sells for about the same price tag as the HTC device when it was launched two years ago.