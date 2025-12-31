Trump Mobile delays launch of $499 "Made-in-USA" gold smartphone

HQ

The Trump family business has postponed the release of its $499 gold-coloured smartphone, the T1, citing supply disruptions caused by the recent United States government shutdown.

Launched under the Trump Organization's licensing deal, Trump Mobile had promised the device would be delivered by the end of 2025. The T1, promoted as "proudly American," is aimed at rivaling Apple and Samsung, despite most smartphones sold in the United States being manufactured abroad. Customers who pre-ordered the handset had already paid $100 deposits.

T1 // Shutterstock

The project, run by Donald Trump's sons Donald Jr. and Eric, is part of a broader effort to monetise the family's political brand, joining Trump-branded watches, footwear, Bibles, and telecommunications services. The T1 also comes with a $47.45 monthly service plan, referencing Trump's position as the 47th United States president.

It remains unclear where the device will ultimately be manufactured, as domestic smartphone production is limited. Trump Mobile's move into electronics and telecommunications raises potential conflict-of-interest questions, given federal oversight of the heavily regulated industry. For now, the T1's exact launch date remains uncertain, with the company warning of further delays into 2026.