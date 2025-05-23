English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Trump misuses Congo footage to support false claims on South Africa

Image shown to Ramaphosa during White House meeting was actually from DRC conflict.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on the United States and South Africa. During an Oval Office meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, US President Donald Trump presented an image of body bags as supposed proof of mass killings of white South African farmers.

However, we now know that the image originated from a Reuters video documenting a mass burial in the DRC after an M23 rebel assault. The mix-up has drawn criticism, raising questions about the reliability of sources used to support Trump's claims.

Trump misuses Congo footage to support false claims on South Africa
Cyril Ramaphosa and Donald Trump // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsUnited StatesSouth Africa


Loading next content