Trump misuses Congo footage to support false claims on South Africa

HQ

The latest news on the United States and South Africa . During an Oval Office meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, US President Donald Trump presented an image of body bags as supposed proof of mass killings of white South African farmers.



You might be interested: Trump clashes with Ramaphosa over baseless claims.



However, we now know that the image originated from a Reuters video documenting a mass burial in the DRC after an M23 rebel assault. The mix-up has drawn criticism, raising questions about the reliability of sources used to support Trump's claims.