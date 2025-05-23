Trump misrepresents South African memorial video as evidence of White genocide

HQ

The latest news on the United States and South Africa . During an Oval Office meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Trump presented a video to Ramaphosa that he described as depicting over a thousand burial sites of white farmers.



However, after analysis, we now know that the footage captured a memorial procession for a murdered couple in 2020, not actual graves. The symbolic white crosses used in the event had been temporarily placed along a rural road and later removed.