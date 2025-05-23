English
Trump misrepresents South African memorial video as evidence of White genocide

During a meeting with President Ramaphosa, Trump claimed a video showed mass burial sites of white farmers, an assertion not supported by the footage.

The latest news on the United States and South Africa. During an Oval Office meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Trump presented a video to Ramaphosa that he described as depicting over a thousand burial sites of white farmers.

However, after analysis, we now know that the footage captured a memorial procession for a murdered couple in 2020, not actual graves. The symbolic white crosses used in the event had been temporarily placed along a rural road and later removed.

Trump misrepresents South African memorial video as evidence of White genocide
Cyril Ramaphosa and Donald Trump // Shutterstock

