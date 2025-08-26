Trump meets South Korean president and mentions talks with Kim Jong Un

HQ

The latest news on North Korea and South Korea . Trump has expressed his intention to meet North Korea's Kim Jong Un again, raising the prospect of renewed diplomacy as he welcomed South Korean president Lee Jae Myung to the White House.

"I look forward to meeting with Kim Jong Un in the appropriate future." Behind the smiles, however, their talks unfolded against a backdrop of strained relations, with disagreements over trade terms, the US military presence, and Seoul's internal political upheaval.

His desire for a meeting to "establish peace on the Korean peninsula" was blessed by the South Korean president. "I look forward to your meeting with chairman, Kim Jong Un and the construction of a Trump Tower in North Korea and playing golf at that place."

Trump praised his past encounters with Kim while Lee encouraged him to play a role in stabilising the peninsula. Despite warm words in public, both sides left lingering questions about unresolved frictions, underscoring how delicate the partnership remains.