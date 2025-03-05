Trump may reconsider Ukraine aid if peace talks progress, White House says

HQ

President Donald Trump might lift the current hold on military and economic aid to Ukraine, but only if peace negotiations are successfully launched and confidence-building measures are agreed upon, according to White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz (via Reuters).

Waltz mentioned that if these critical steps are taken, the president would seriously consider resuming the assistance, making it contingent on concrete progress in talks and trust-building efforts. As the situation evolves, the administration remains cautious, with a clear emphasis on diplomacy and peace before further commitments are made.

For those who want to know his exact words, here's what he said: "I think if we can nail down these negotiations and move towards these negotiations, and in fact, put some confidence-building measures on the table, then the president will take a hard look at lifting this pause."